Stage 1 load shedding for Cape residents while City still battles a number of outages
Despite saying that it would implement Stage 1 load shedding on Wednesday, just before 1pm Eskom announced it would begin with Stage 2 power cuts.
Previously Eskom said that despite returning generation units at Medupi and Majuba power stations to service, it would still need to implement load shedding. Just before 1pm on Monday, they tweeted they would be moving to stage 2.
Cold comfort for areas that have been left without power for 17 hours and counting with no feedback. Will the City be paying compensation for spoilage? These are already trying times and CoCT has managed to make a bad situation worse.— Clint (@clintwl) July 15, 2020
No real Hooray! My electricity is off since yesterday. You are not answering your sms line, neither your telephone and simply ignore emails. Not sure what you are celebrating or giving us @cityofCT ?— Neville Goliath (@BroNeville) July 15, 2020
"Prolonged outages are being experienced and affecting large areas due to the severity of the infrastructure damage. This impacts on the restoration time. Eskom’s load-shedding is also contributing to the challenge of restoring power and/or high number of service requests due to nuisance tripping among others.
"We apologise for any inconvenience suffered to the power supply due to the storm," the City of Cape Town said.
Some larger area outages include Grassy Park, Lotus River, Retreat, Bergvliet, Rylands, Brooklyn, Southfield, Wynberg, Diep River, Claremont, Heathfield, Meadowridge, Steenberg, Schaapkraal, Fish Hoek, Noordhoek, Nyanga, Constantia, Gugulethu, Philippi, Bishopscourt, Kenilworth, Eikendal, Rondebosch and Wetton areas, among others.
The City said that delays are to be expected due to the sheer volume of faults caused by the damaged power infrastructure and the large area outages.
"We are unable to say how long it will take to restore individual faults but we are working as hard as we can."
Capetonians are encouraged to find their area and corresponding number on the map below to see when they will be affected by load shedding: