Stage 1 load shedding for Cape residents while City still battles a number of outages

Cape Town - While City of Cape Town initially said that customers will not have to endure load shedding, this all changed when Eskom announced that Stage 2 power cuts would start at 2pm. This on top of many residents still experiencing power outages as a result of the recent weather.

Despite saying that it would implement Stage 1 load shedding on Wednesday, just before 1pm Eskom announced it would begin with Stage 2 power cuts. Previously Eskom said that despite returning generation units at Medupi and Majuba power stations to service, it would still need to implement load shedding. Just before 1pm on Monday, they tweeted they would be moving to stage 2.

The City of Cape Town on Wednesday morning tweeted that there will be "no load shedding for City customers today". By the afternoon the City said that as a result of Eskom's move to Stage 2, it would have to implement Stage 1 power cuts for its customers.





"Un fortunately, now that Eskom has announced it will move to Stage 2 from 14:00, the City has no choice but to shed its customers at Stage 1 from 14:00."





Additionally, a number of people have taken to social media to share that they have still been experiencing electricity shortages outside of load shedding hours.





Cold comfort for areas that have been left without power for 17 hours and counting with no feedback. Will the City be paying compensation for spoilage? These are already trying times and CoCT has managed to make a bad situation worse. — Clint (@clintwl) July 15, 2020





No real Hooray! My electricity is off since yesterday. You are not answering your sms line, neither your telephone and simply ignore emails. Not sure what you are celebrating or giving us @cityofCT ? — Neville Goliath (@BroNeville) July 15, 2020





The City said that its e lectrical infrastructure in areas across the metro has been affected by the strong winds and rain causing some flooding and uprooting of trees and branches getting caught up in the power lines.

"City teams are working non-stop to attend to the high volume of electricity service requests triggered by the severe storm. "Prolonged outages are being experienced and affecting large areas due to the severity of the infrastructure damage. This impacts on the restoration time. Eskom’s load-shedding is also contributing to the challenge of restoring power and/or high number of service requests due to nuisance tripping among others. "We apologise for any inconvenience suffered to the power supply due to the storm," the City of Cape Town said. Some larger area outages include Grassy Park, Lotus River, Retreat, Bergvliet, Rylands, Brooklyn, Southfield, Wynberg, Diep River, Claremont, Heathfield, Meadowridge, Steenberg, Schaapkraal, Fish Hoek, Noordhoek, Nyanga, Constantia, Gugulethu, Philippi, Bishopscourt, Kenilworth, Eikendal, Rondebosch and Wetton areas, among others. The City said that delays are to be expected due to the sheer volume of faults caused by the damaged power infrastructure and the large area outages. "We are unable to say how long it will take to restore individual faults but we are working as hard as we can." Capetonians are encouraged to find their area and corresponding number on the map below to see when they will be affected by load shedding: