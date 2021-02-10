Stage 2 load shedding for City of Cape Town customers, stage 3 after 10pm

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town supplied customers will be on stage 2 load shedding from 1pm, while the rest of SA will be on Stage 3.

This comes after Eskom announced on Wednesday that Tuesday night’s power cuts were not enough to replenish the system, and it will have to implement load shedding again on Wednesday.

The power utility said that stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 1pm until 6am on Thursday morning.

This follows the loss of generation units and the need to replenish emergency generation reserves.

"This load shedding is necessary as the power generation system is still severely constrain. Due to high generation unit breakdowns during the past three days, as well as the need to replenish diminishing emergency generation reserves.