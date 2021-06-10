Stage 2 load shedding for City of Cape Town customers until 5pm

Cape Town – While the rest of the country will be on Stage 3 load shedding, the City of Cape Town said that its customers will be on Stage 2 until 5pm. Late on Thursday evening, Eskom confirmed that load shedding will be increased to Stage 3 from 8am today.

The power utility said although there has been a slight improvement in generation performance, there have been further breakdowns at the Kusile, Matla and Tutuka power stations. “Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 8am until 10pm on Thursday. This is in order to continue replenishing the emergency generation reserves which have been depleted. “These emergency reserves are required to respond to emergencies in order to maintain the stability of the national grid,” Eskom said.

Thereafter Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented. The City of Cape Town, after checking its generation capacity, announced that its customers will be on Stage 2 until 5pm, and then provide further updates later.