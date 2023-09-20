Stage play ‘Orphans’ is set to come to Baxter Golden Arrow Studio in October

Cape Town - Stage and TV star Christo Davids will be directing the stellar trio of Abduragman Adams, Christian Bennett and Stefan Erasmus in Lyle Kessler’s critically acclaimed Orphans at the Baxter’s Golden Arrow Studio from October 11 to 28. The play portrays various events in the lives of two grown-up orphan brothers who abduct a mysterious wealthy businessman, Harold.

The audience is promised a dark yet comedic story as all three characters venture into unknown territory. The performance will be both in English and Afrikaans with the story set in a dilapidated house in Woodstock. Davids said: “The relationship between an older and a younger brother, in the absence of a father, becomes even more intriguing when the older brother must teach the younger brother lessons without enough life experience. “In South Africa today we see the results of the absence of this figure. This is the linchpin of this play. Two orphans left to their own devices navigating their way through the world without guidance”.

This production marks 40 years since “Orphans” debuted in 1983 and has been produced all over the world to great success. When it premiered on Broadway in 2013, it was performed by Alec Baldwin, Ben Foster and Tom Sturridge and was also adapted for film, starring Albert Finney as Harold. The New York Times described it as “theatre for the senses and emotions“.