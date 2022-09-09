Stakeholders enter into a social compact about the relocation of Cape rail invaders

Cape Town - The planned relocation of more than 1 200 residents illegally dwelling on Prasa railway tracks on the Central Line to a parcel of land at Wedge Area by November 30, is forging ahead. The three spheres of government and the affected communities of Langa, Philippi and Khayelitsha living on the Central Line rail tracks yesterday entered into a social compact which provides a framework to govern the relationship between the parties.

It also outlines the rights and responsibilities of all parties. The signing of the social compact happens despite mounting calls against the relocation of the illegal dwellers by the receiving community of Mitchells Plain. Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, who oversaw the signing of the social compact, called out the alleged gangsters for stopping government work after they violently accosted and chased workers off site, resulting in the work being suspended.

He said this was depriving communities of affordable means of transport. Mbalula said the relocation of the dwellers was paramount to ensure that train services resumed on the Central line. He said the dysfunctional Central Line was not only affecting the city’s economy, but also the province. Housing Development Agency intergovernmental relations and stakeholder regional manager Mbulelo Ncedana said the land had been procured, however works on it were the subject of the Section 68 application from the City, which was awaiting approval.

“We are hoping the internal processes of Section 68 within the City will be covered urgently and get a response soon,” Ncedana said. “As soon as we get that consent, we will start with a process of engaging with the receiving communities. “We must be able to persuade the communities of the importance of the Central line being reactivated. “Everyone agrees that the line has to start operating, as without it our communities are suffering beyond those that are stationed on the railway line,” he said.

Ncedana said several options were considered regarding the structures the dwellers would be relocated to. However, he said the options would be finalised when consent was obtained from stakeholders. “These options include relocating the people to their plots and starting with the process of incremental informal settlement upgrade.

