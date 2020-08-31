Standout forensic pathologist officer aims to instil hope to mourning Cape families

Cape Town - Sheila Hill has endeavoured to offer empathy and instil hope to mourning families whilst fulfilling her role as an Grade 1 Forensic Pathology Officer (FPO) amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Covid-19 has brought many individuals to a place of unexpected loss of loved ones and close friends. The current pandemic has imposed an adaption to unforeseen and unfamiliar daily experiences. From being masked for most of the day, solely during post-mortem assistance, to being fully masked during a 12 hour shift requires dedication and adjustment. “I am responsible for the safety of my colleagues and that of the public, and when assisting decedents’ families. We all need to be cognisant of each other’s health. It sounds like a lot of pressure, but it is what is required to fight this pandemic,” said Hill. Based at the Salt River Forensic Pathology Laboratory, Hill has been employed by the Western Cape Government Health’s (WCGH’s) Forensic Pathology Services (FPS) since April 2016. She began her journey with the department as a Forensic Pathology Assistant (Intern) and became an FPO in August 2016.

Hill’s day-to-day responsibilities, before the pandemic, differed between day shift and night shift.

Day shift began at 06H00 reporting for what is known as dissection duties, preparing for post-mortem assistance with the Forensic Pathologist: evisceration, suturing and cleaning.

The remainder of the shift consisted of assisting decedents’ families with the identification process; and managing death scene attendance (also known as body collection). The night shift would predominantly consist of scene attendance.

The pandemic introduced new requirements in the FPS department. One of the main changes was the reduction of the amount of employees exposed to one another.

In light of Covid-19, all responsibilities have been split among the FPS officials, on a rotational basis. Day-to-day responsibilities during the pandemic, includes scene attendance – day shift and night shift.

The shift starts with preparing the assigned vehicle, stocking up on requirements for scene attendance of any death. Scene attendances could commence anywhere between the Cape Flats and Southern Suburbs of the metro region, followed by documenting and compiling the admin part of the scene investigation.

Hill attests that her job has always been a risk for the unknown exposure and this pandemic has brought that to a brighter light.

“It is not a skill, however I draw on the biblical practice of love in all I am and in all I do. In the current chaos, closed off with multiple layers of protection, empathy is all I can offer to mourning families. I can only hope it can be felt from our 1.5m distance,” she said.

Cape Argus