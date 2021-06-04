Starfish Project: 'Get Up and Go Girl' empowering young Cape women

Cape Town - In response to sexual, emotional and physical abuse experienced by young women and the effect it has on their mental health, IAMPASSION (IAP) has launched their new project “Get Up and Go Girl” to empower and educate young women in Cape Town.

Project founder Megan Press has been part of IAP for six years and said the organisation did a lot of work in schools, but she had a desire to work with and focus on uplifting young women.

“I wanted to find a way to help these girls and influence change in their lives by speaking to them, offering them opportunities and giving them a different perspective. We officially launched the project at Fairmount High School where 170 women took part in our pilot programme, with the majority of them staying on for the full programme,” said Press.

The Get Up and Go Girl project at Fairmount High School.

The project goes into schools, communities and organisations, hosting four sessions targeted towards young women, where the group equips them with skills development, capacity enhancement and mentorship in self-discovery, career guidance, self-defence and more.

“The reason the project was called, Get Up and Go Girl, was to remind these women and girls to get up in confidence, get up in self-worth, academics, purpose and to turn negative thinking into positive thinking,” said the founder.

Fairmount High School learner Devikia Marcus said: "We have had two sessions so far and it helped me reconsider my career, the type of choices I have to make in life. Everything that gets discussed in our sessions really touches me as it relates to my circumstances, but also how I can overcome it by the choices I make."

Join the Cape Argus Starfish Project by emailing your full name, address and contact details to [email protected]

Another learner Aaliyah Plaatjies said: “I enjoyed every session so far and am happy you are with us because we needed it. I am especially happy to be part of this project as you guys talk real facts and you are straightforward so thank you for that, I love you guys!”

The project is currently focusing on feminine hygiene for Youth Month and looking to gift their participating young women with care packages.

Any groups or individuals interested in partnering with the project can contact them on +27 67 046 8793 or on their Instagram page, @get_upgirl.

* The Cape Argus Starfish project aims to help encourage young people to steer away from crime. The project offers a platform for individuals and organisations to tell our readers what they do to empower the youth, and to share their knowledge. Email us at [email protected]

