State closes the gap in their Mihalik murder timeline after accused was taken into custody

Cape Town - A former Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) detective on Tuesday gave the court insights into the mystery surrounding what happened after murder accused Nkosinathi Khumalo was taken into custody by a traffic official, shortly after Pete Mihalik was killed in Green Point on October 30, 2018. Khumalo, Sizwe Biyela and Vuyile Maliti appeared in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday where they face charges of murder, attempted murder and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition for their alleged involvement in Mihalik’s assassination.

Isaac Tshabalala took the stand to close a major gap in the timeline of the State’s case thus far, as Khumalo’s allegations that he was tortured by police on three occasions that day remains a disputed thorn in the State’s side. The mystery around what happened to Khumalo after he was taken into custody was put to rest when Tshabalala revealed to the court that he was one of the AGU members who arrived at Sea Point police station after traffic officer Boy Makutu handed Khumalo over to the police. He said after he arrived he spoke to Khumalo and gained his confidence. Tshabalala was informed that Khumalo was from KwaZulu-Natal and was staying in Khayelitsha but when Khumalo described the place, Tshabalala couldn’t think of any gated complex with security in Khayelitsha.

Tshabalala said he was working on instructions by slain AGU detective Charl Kinnear to locate Maliti and the driver who had abandoned Khumalo. Khumalo had not yet been arrested but was handcuffed when Tshabalala along with a convoy of AGU members drove him to the Khayelitsha address Maliti provided to the traffic officer earlier that morning. Tshabalala said when they arrived there a woman informed them that Maliti was not there but was staying in Kuils River.

He said they drove to Blue Downs after he received a lead and passed several apartment blocks in the hopes that it would jog Khumalo’s memory, until they arrived at Bardale Village. When they arrived, it was clear to Tshabala, he said, that all the buildings looked the same and noticed Khumalo’s confusion. Tshabalala made a decision to abandon the search at Bardale Village and later met up with Kinnear at the Pinelands police station, where he saw Biyela in Kinnear’s vehicle. State advocate Greg Wolmarans questioned Tshabalala about whether Khumalo had been assaulted by AGU members when he was driven around. He said: “I was the only one dealing with this accused … I was very protective of this accused.”

