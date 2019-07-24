Al Noor orphanage manager Amina Okpara to emerged from Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday after she was released on R5000 bail. Picture: Vincent Cruywagen/Cape Argus

Cape Town - Supporters braved the rain and waited outside Cape Town Magistrate’s Court for Al Noor orphanage manager Amina Okpara to emerge after she was released on R5000 bail. In making this ruling on Monday, Magistrate Reaz Khan said the State had failed to prove that it was not in the interest of justice that the accused be released on bail.

Okpara, who faces charges of contravening the Immigration Act and conspiracy to commit fraud, was released on strict bail conditions.

In terms of these, she is not allowed to enter any airport without the authorisation of the investigating officer and immigration officers, and must hand in her passport and report at the Maitland police station between 6am and 8pm on Mondays and Fridays.

In his ruling, Khan said: “The investigating officer has a myriad of documents that he still needs to go through. The investigation of this matter will take a long time. The State said that other charges would be added but to this day failed to do so.

“There are not sufficient inferences to suggest that the accused would skip the country, as the State has argued. She has been in South Africa, which she has her made her home, for more than a decade and is not a flight risk.”

Okpara was arrested on June 14 after a sting operation carried out by the Hawks, and two days later the orphanage was shut down and 17 children removed. Shortly after the court ruling, the acting manager of the orphanage, Nkululeko Mboniswe, said there was a difference between the allegations Okpara was facing and the operation of the orphanage.

“We welcome the decision by the court to release sister Amina on bail. This was long overdue. This is now an opportunity to defend ourselves in the right formation. It also equips us to tell the public that allegations against sister Amina have not been tested.

“With the bail application finished, we can now focus on the orphanage. The orphanage is not closed and we are still rendering outreach programmes.

“Currently we are abiding with the decision of the Department of Social Development that no children be allowed at the orphanage,” he said.

ACTING manager Nkululeko Mboniswe

