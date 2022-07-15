State makes progress in prosecuting alleged gang members for failed hit on criminal lawyer

Cape Town - Alleged gang leader Moegamat Toufeeq Brown appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court for, among other things, conspiring to kill top criminal attorney William Booth, but the case was transferred to the Cape Town Regional division for a bail application. Brown, who has been described by the State as “the leader of the Terrible West Siders” gang, appeared alongside alleged gang member Ziyaad Poole on six counts of racketeering, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition and gangsterism-related charges.

The court heard that Brown’s lawyer had withdrawn from the matter, but Brown assured the court that he would have a new attorney at the next appearance, saying, “My family did talk with the lawyers, he will be there, available by the 21st”. The case was then transferred to the Regional Court on July 21. The State alleged that between October 2019 and September 2020, Brown and Poole associated with criminal enterprise and, in doing so, participated directly or indirectly in the affairs of this enterprise through a pattern of racketeering.

It was further alleged that in March 2020 the two were members of a criminal gang and aided and abetted criminal activities for the benefit of the gang. According to the State they also allegedly, between September 2019 and April 2020, conspired to kill criminal lawyer William Booth and, for a failed attempt on his life, are charged with attempted murder along with a third accused, whom the State has not named. When Brown was arrested at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court in June, Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale said: “It is alleged that he acted as the middle man in the planning and orchestration of the attempted assassination of defence attorney William Booth.”