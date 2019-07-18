Amina Okpara Photo: Vincent Cruywagen

Cape Town – The Al-Noor Orphanage Centre was not honest with the court and the fact that there was nothing financially keeping Amina Okpara here meant bail should not be granted to her. This was part of prosecutor Adiel Jansen’s arguments in the bail application of Okpara in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. Okpara looked disorientated when she walked to the dock.

Handing in part of the witness statement to the court, Jansen said: “Your honour, a female worker states that Okpara told her that if things don’t work out for her here she is moving back to Nigeria to her husband, that’s why they are using the money to build a house in Nigeria and she will never return to South Africa.”

Okpara is facing charges relating to contravening the Immigration Act, fraud and corruption. She was arrested last month after the orphanage was shut down and 17 children removed.

Jansen said: “There is nothing keeping her here financially and her entire fraudulent existence in this country has been unravelled. The whole deck of cards has come tumbling down on the accused. There is also a strong indication that she will skip the country once released on bail.

“One of Okpara’s co-accused fled to Cameroon after her arrest and Okpara’s husband Shadrack fled to Nigeria prior to her arrest.”

Reacting to the accused’s claims in Okpara’s affidavit that further incarceration would be detrimental to her health, Jansen said wardens at Pollsmoor Prison - after assessing her condition - concluded that she needed to be placed at the nursery section where she could get all her medication.

“The accused was not honest and open with her finance and salary, and I would submit that it was because of sinister reasons.

"Based on the facts place before court one could see that there is not enough evidence to support her release on bail. Contrary to that, the state presented evidence that it is not in the interest of justice that Okpara be released and it is our submission that bail be refused,” the state submitted.

Meanwhile, police have arrested another staff member at the orphanage on charges of assault and sexual assault of a child.

The 26-year-old suspect briefly appeared in court and the case was postponed to September 29 for further investigation.

The Department of Social Development said it welcomed the arrest of another staff member.

“Last month the department was alerted to serious allegations of sexual and physical abuse, conducted a preliminary investigation and removed 17 children from the centre as a precautionary measure.

“The children were all placed in alternative places of safety. Al Noor Orphanage’s conditional registration was also revoked shortly after the removal of the children,” the department said.

Magistrate Reaz Khan will make a ruling in Okpara’s bail application on Tuesday.

