De Kock, accompanied by his deputy, Bonnie Currie-Gamwo, came prepared to the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court where rape and murder accused Luyanda Botha appeared before Magistrate Goolam Bowa.
Botha faces two counts of rape, murder and defeating the ends of justice. The State alleges that the accused attacked and raped Mrwetyana inside a Claremont post office in August and bashed her head in with a scale. The accused then allegedly dumped her body in Lingelethu West.
The court was packed with students wanting to have a peek at the accused. Insults were hurled at Botha when he was led from the holding cells into the dock by his legal representative, John Solomons.
Before proceedings started Bowa told the prosecution that in view of the fact that the investigation and the identity parade were concluded, the restriction not to mention the accused's name was therefore lifted.