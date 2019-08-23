Ziyaad Haywood

Cape Town - The indictment of triple-murder accused Ziyaad Haywood - nicknamed the “Closet Killer” - said that before he died, one of his victims, Moegamat Ganief, had told his wife that “Ziyaad”, alias “PO”, had shot him. The indictment forms part of the State’s documents to be presented at the pre-trial hearing in the Western Cape High Court today. The accused is facing three counts of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The defence is also set to indicate their readiness to proceed with the trial or whether they are awaiting any outstanding documents. After hearing the State and the defence, the judge will determine a trial date.

According to the indictment, the events leading up to the death of Ganief on September 4, 2016, were linked to an alleged car-hijacking on July 1, 2016. On that day, the accused apparently drove the car to the N1 City mall from where he called Ganief, who picked up the accused and dropped him in Parow.

On September 2, 2016, the investigating officer arranged with Ganief to meet him on September 5, 2016.

But on the evening of September 4, 2016, while Ganief was at his home, he received a call and was asked to go outside. A neighbour heard an argument, which was followed by several gunshots.

Ganief is said to have run into his neighbour’s yard and she pulled him into her house. The person who allegedly shot Ganief also shot her in the face and right arm. Ganief died on the scene.

