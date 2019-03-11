Commuters excited about the City of Cape Town's R2 million upgrades to the station deck, were left disappointed after the revamp was revealed. Picture: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus

Cape Town - Commuters were excited about the City of Cape Town's R2 million upgrades to the station deck, but were disappointed to discover the revamp did little to ease peak-hour congestion. Nadia Sage from Mitchells Plain has been a minibus taxi commuter for more than 30 years but feels nothing had been done to alleviate the congestion at the deck.

Sage said while the paint job was beautiful, the roof was clean and the potholes on the road surface had been addressed, there were still problems.

“The pavement is still the same. The entrance and exit issues at the deck are not resolved,” Sage said.

She said they were still struggling with long queues, meaning commuters got home late. “The cement barriers were never touched or made convenient for the drivers to drive freely on the deck,” Sage said.

The station deck above Cape Town railway station re-opened on February 25 after five weeks of maintenance.

Mayco member for transport Felicity Purchase said the operational plan for the station deck minibus-taxi facility included stricter access control.

Purchase said a limited number of vehicles were allowed to enter the facility to enable the free flow of vehicles.

“The quicker the vehicles move in and out of the facility, the quicker the passengers can board the vehicles and be on their way,” she said.

However, Purchase said the access control system was not yet fully operational. “We are first going the manual route to change the operational mindset of the drivers who operate via the deck,” Purchase said.

“Changing a mindset that has been entrenched in the minibus-taxi drivers for more than 40 years won't happen overnight.”

Once the system was in place, however, Purchase was confident passengers would be loaded more swiftly and this would shorten queues and waiting times.

The purpose of the concrete barriers was to restrict the flow of the minibus-taxi vehicles, to discourage speeding and unlawful driving.

