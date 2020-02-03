Mantashe said: “This represents a 37% improvement, year-on-year, compared to 2018 when we had 81 fatalities.”
The fatalities were ranked as per commodity and showed 19 deaths in platinum mining, compared to 12 in 2018 - a year-on-year regression of 58%. Of this Mantashe said: “The regression in the safety performance of the platinum sector is a concern. Specific attention will be paid to this area in the current year.”
There was improvement in the other sectors, with 19 deaths recorded in gold mining, compared with 40 in 2018 - a year-on-year improvement of 53%; and seven fatalities in the coal sector, compared with nine in 2018, a year-on-year improvement of 22%.
Other mines recorded six deaths, compared with 20 in 2018, a year-on-year improvement of 70%. The category of other mines include diamonds, chrome, copper, zinc, sand, lime, granite, manganese, nickel and bricks.