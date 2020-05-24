Stats SA: 67.7% worried about country's post-Covid-19 future

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - South Africans are more concerned about the long-term effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on their financial situation than about the short-term effect of it. An overwhelming 67.7% of respondents to a Statistics SA survey on the impact of the pandemic on employment and income said they were worried, compared with 12.3% who reported being more concerned about the short-term impact, while 10.5% said that it was too soon to tell either way. Stats SA employment statistician Malerato Mosiane said: "8.1% of respondents reported that they lost their jobs or had to close their businesses and 1.4% became unemployed. “Almost nine in 10 or 89.5% respondents who were employed before the national lockdown remained employed during the lockdown.” Stats SA income statistician Werner Ruch added: “The results indicated an increase in the proportion of those who derived their incomes from savings and investments from 4.8% prior to the lockdown to 6% during the lockdown.

"They reported that loans from friends, family and/or businesses increased from 1.7% to 3.3%, and claims from UIF increased from 0.3% to 2.1%.

“The survey further indicated that 25.8% of respondents reported that their incomes decreased during the national lockdown, while 56.2% said that their income had stayed the same.

“About 33.4% reported that Covid-19 and the national lockdown would have no impact on their ability to cover their financial obligations, while 18.7% and 18.2% of respondents indicated that it would have a major or moderate impact, respectively.”

Most - 60.5% - said they would be returning to their jobs after the lockdown. Just over 5% indicated they weren't sure if they would, and 1% were certain that they would not.

[email protected]