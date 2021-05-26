Stats SA begins registration for its census dress rehearsal

Cape Town - Statistics SA has begun registration for its pilot census in selected areas across the country, including a number of areas in the Western Cape, to prepare for the upcoming national census.

Statistician General Risenga Maluleke said in a statement on the Stats SA website that the registration for households/institutions to be counted in the pilot census will run until June 30.

“While the date for the main census will be announced in due course, the pilot census is a dress rehearsal during which all systems and processes that will be used in the main census will be tested.

“All households and institutions in the selected areas must register to ensure that they are counted in the pilot census as this will lead to effective planning and contribute towards the delivery of a population count that leaves no one behind.”

Meanwhile, Stats SA has extended its recruitment drive for contract field workers to assist with the registration for the count.

The organisation has called for prospective candidates to sign up to Stats SA’s Human Resources Database which is now open until May 31.

Stats SA spokesperson Felicia Sithole said the HR Database is used to identify people to work on short-term contracts for various Stats SA projects.

“Unfortunately, there are some areas in the pilot that do not have any registrations. We are therefore encouraging people living in those areas to register before the end of May to be considered for these fieldwork positions.

“The database uses geolocation information to link applicants to the area they live in. This is done to ensure that candidates are employed where they live to reduce travel costs and to try to ensure they speak the language, among other issues.”

In the Western Cape the areas where field workers are needed are Caledon, George, Worcester, Khayelitsha and Cape Town.

Sithole said those interested in the opportunity should visit the Stats SA website to register for short-term contract employment opportunities: www.statssa.gov.za/hr

