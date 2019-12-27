This despite assurances from officials of the national statistics agency that confidentiality of information collected is protected under the Statistics Act.
The act provides for a fine of up to R10 000 and/or imprisonment of up to six months for fieldworkers or other employees of Stats SA who are found guilty of contravening it.
In a statement, Stats SA said: “We are experiencing a general decline in response rates due to concerns about information security.”
Other challenges of collecting data faced during the Mini Test included: “Accessing households in high-walled security complexes due to safety and security concerns and respondent apathy due to the current political and social environment.”