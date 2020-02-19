Stats SA council 'will resign' unless government provides funding









Statistician-general Risenga Maluleka seen releasing the General Household Survey statistics in May 2019 at the Stats SA offices in Pretoria. Picture: James Mahlokwane Cape Town - The SA Statistics Council has threatened to resign unless the government injects funds into the cash-strapped Statistics SA. Chairperson of the council Professor David Everatt said: “In 2015, Stats SA had R160 million stripped from its budget and a freeze on all posts was imposed by the government. Both have remained in place since that point. “By early 2020, the situation has reached crisis point. “The freeze on posts means that no promotions are possible and no vacancies can be filled. “As a result, ambitious staff look outside Stats SA, and exciting young graduates no longer see Stats SA as employer of choice for their postgraduate training.”

The council said if nothing was done, they would withdraw their support for official statistics and resign.

Everatt said: “Stats SA is not a ‘state capture’ bail-out candidate: the entity receives regular, clean audits, and enjoys widespread public trust.

“It is very difficult to understand why a respected, reliable and important institution that plays by the rules and is praised by the auditor-general, is in effect punished by government, while those deeply implicated in state capture receive bail-outs of massive proportions.

“Stats SA has received one-off emergency funds - in 2020, Stats SA was promised R46 million - but these one-off band-aids do not stop the inevitable decline in the institution, and thus in the quality of official statistics.”

Everatt said the organisation was being forced to consider cost-saving cuts because of the hole in its budget.

He flagged this state of affairs as a problem because in time it would lead to wider error ranges.

“Government is now in danger of damaging the core business of the organisation, even when its financial needs - some R200 million - are tiny compared to the massive bail-outs being offered elsewhere, and with Census 2021 very close,” said Everatt.

Currently, fieldworkers from Stats SA are collecting data from Special Dwelling Institutions, the transients, homeless and population in dwelling units.

The exercise began on February 15 and will run until March 13. This is part of the Census 2021 Mini Test - Phase 2.

The test is being conducted in selected areas of the City of Cape Town, Bojanala, Buffalo City, Capricorn, Ekurhuleni, Frances Baard, Nkangala, Thabo Mofutsanyane and uMgungundlovu.

Phase 1 of the Mini Test was conducted last year where data was collected from sampled dwelling units.

The Mini Test is one of the testing exercises that the organisation undertakes to prepare for the upcoming census in October 2021.

