Stats SA says tourism boosted trade at restaurants, takeaway outlets

Cape Town - The increased tourism activity appear to have been good news for sales in the food and beverage sector. Statistics from Stats SA showed takeaway and fast-food outlets made increased profits in March this year compared with March last year.

Story continues below Advertisement

The latest statistics from Stats SA show takeaway and fast-food outlets made increased profits in March this year compared with March 2021. The data shows income generated by the food and beverage industry, led by takeaway and fast-food outlets was closely followed by restaurants and coffee shops increased by 13.6%. Stats SA said positive annual growth rates were recorded for income from food sales and the sector saw a strong improvement in activity with seasonally adjusted income rising 5% month on month in March, after a small 0.3% fall in February.

Absa economist Miyelani Maluleke said: “We believe that the robust visits to places of economic activity in March, as shown in the Google Mobility dataset, and gradually improving tourist arrivals supported income in this sector.” Since the beginning of March, load shedding has been a regular feature in South Africa blamed on significant breakdowns in Eskom’s infrastructure. At the same time tourism promotion agency Wesgro has reported Cape Town that tourism to the Western Cape has been showing green shoots after two-year lull.

Story continues below Advertisement

Piggybacking on this growth in sales of fast food, Pick n Pay announced it has signed a commercial services agreement with the Takealot Group which will see the launch of a dedicated Pick n Pay on-demand food, grocery, and liquor offer on the Mr D app. The service will launch in August, and will be available nationwide by the end of the current financial year. Under the agreement, when a customer opens the Mr D app, they will be offered the choice either to buy groceries or buy food from restaurants.

Story continues below Advertisement

Pick n Pay chief executive Pieter Boone said: “We plan to increase our online revenue eight-fold by the 2026 financial year.” The two parties intend to launch the service on a trial basis in the Cape Town area in August 2022 and to roll it out rapidly across the country. [email protected]