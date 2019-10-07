The Stats SA data showed that employment in the domestic economy decreased by 2000 quarter on quarter, from 10 174 000 in March this year to 10 172 000 in June.
Full-time employment decreased by 26000 to 9 103 000 and part-time employment increased by 24 000 to 1 069 000. The largest contributor to the quarterly decrease was the manufacturing sector, losing 15 000 jobs in June. There were also decreases in job numbers in the business services (14000), trade (10000), construction (9000) and electricity (1000).
Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa economist Marique Kruger said an analysis of the preliminary estimates shows that the broader manufacturing sector, including its heterogeneous metals and engineering cluster of industries, lost 1.2% of total employment (15000 jobs) in the second quarter of the year, with employment decreasing from 1 224 000 in March to 1 209 000 in June.
“The decrease in formal employment numbers in the South African economy is discouraging, especially given the decreasing contributions of labour-intensive sectors, such as manufacturing, construction and agriculture to Gross Domestic Product.”