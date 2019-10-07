Stats SA: Unemployment increases in formal sector









KwaZulu-Natal’s unemployment rate increased by 4.3 percentage points from 21.8% in 2018 to 26.1% this year. Picture: Phill Magakoe Cape Town - The latest Quarterly Employment Survey (QES), released by Statistics SA shows that available jobs in the formal economy are decreasing. The Stats SA data showed that employment in the domestic economy decreased by 2000 quarter on quarter, from 10 174 000 in March this year to 10 172 000 in June. Full-time employment decreased by 26000 to 9 103 000 and part-time employment increased by 24 000 to 1 069 000. The largest contributor to the quarterly decrease was the manufacturing sector, losing 15 000 jobs in June. There were also decreases in job numbers in the business services (14000), trade (10000), construction (9000) and electricity (1000). Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa economist Marique Kruger said an analysis of the preliminary estimates shows that the broader manufacturing sector, including its heterogeneous metals and engineering cluster of industries, lost 1.2% of total employment (15000 jobs) in the second quarter of the year, with employment decreasing from 1 224 000 in March to 1 209 000 in June. “The decrease in formal employment numbers in the South African economy is discouraging, especially given the decreasing contributions of labour-intensive sectors, such as manufacturing, construction and agriculture to Gross Domestic Product.”

She said businesses in the manufacturing sector are struggling and continue to face headwinds amid increasing input costs, underpinned by a volatile exchange rate, increasing energy and fuel prices, and rising operational costs.

Kruger said businesses were left with very little leeway, but had to pass cost increases on to the market, and are consequently forced to take drastic measures to survive.

“The current challenging operating environment, therefore, highlights the importance of stakeholders continuing to engage to seek sustainable solutions to the persistent and difficult business conditions.”

On Wednesday, the steel tube and pipe manufacturer Robor, which had operations in the province, was placed into voluntary liquidation and the blame laid at the door of the decline of the South African economy over the past three years and the margin-eroding effect of cheaper Chinese imports.

“Delays in the signing of power purchase agreements with independent power producers and the financial difficulties faced by power utility Eskom had “caused systemic harm” to production and revenue generation in South Africa's steel tube and pipe manufacturing sector,” said a statement announcing the liquidation.

