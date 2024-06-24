Steenberg Community Policing Forum baffled by spate of killings in the area

Cape Town - The Steenberg Community Policing Forum (CPF) said it was confused by a spate of killings in the precinct. This comes after two people were killed at the weekend, on the back of other shootings and stabbings last week.

CPF chairperson Gavin Walbrugh said they didn’t believe the murders were gang related. “I don’t know if the most recent was gang related, the shooting happened on Friday night in Cafda in addition to a shooting on Thursday night, and there was a stabbing on Wednesday morning on the M5. We are not sure if it was gang related. “We don’t know who is shooting who. We are taken aback by all of this.

“We made our own investigation and gangsters said they have no issues with anyone. “And that is a big worry because we don’t know what we are dealing with. “We don’t have any reason to suspect it’s the guys from Lavender Hill who went to Cafda to shoot anyone.”

Walbrugh said the area has not had major incidents for a few weeks. “The gangsters made peace and in the last few weeks it was calm. “Our area is nothing compared to what is happening in Ottery.

“The other concern is that we don’t know who the victims are, yet. “I tried to find out about the victims and people were tight-lipped. “I encourage community members to come forward with information and not just to make noise. When it’s time to talk they keep quiet. It is not normal for people to be killed,” Walbrugh said.