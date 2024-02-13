Steenhuisen lodges criminal complaints against Mashatile

Cape Town - Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s spokesperson Vukani Mde said they noted that DA leader John Steenhuisen lodged criminal complaints against Mashatile at Cape Town Central police station yesterday, saying they had no further comment. “The Presidency issued a statement affirming that anyone who has genuine evidence of criminal wrongdoing has a right and even a duty to approach the proper authorities to report it.

“Regardless of what the DA does, there is nothing to add to that statement,” said Mde. Steenhuisen yesterday lodged four complaints against Mashatile. One of the complaints related to his capacity as the Gauteng MEC for Finance and Economic Affairs, alleging he abused his position of authority so as to cause the Gauteng provincial government to sell the property for the amount of R15 million to Safdev-Tanganani in 2006.

“In 2009, while the accused was also holding the position of ANC provincial chairperson, the property was resold to the Gauteng provincial government for R80m, with the condition that Safdev-Tanganani receive the tender in order to build public housing. “Safdev-Tanganani received the tender in 2013 to build 9 520 public houses despite an alleged legal opinion (by advocate Patrick Ngutshana) that found the project to be in violation of the Public Finance Management Act (No 1 of 1999),” the complaint read. Steenhuisen said other complaints included “an intricate web of nepotism and family patronage of which Mashatile is allegedly the ultimate beneficiary, with the most recent scandal being the purchase of a Constantia mansion by Mashatile’s son-in-law, Nonkwelo, at a cost of R28.9m by his company, which allegedly still owed the Gauteng Department of Human Settlements R7m for a failed Alexandra housing project.