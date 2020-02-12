Councillors say the hefty bonus was unearned because the Stellenbosch council only received an unqualified audit with findings from the auditor-general.
EFF councillor Derrick Hendrikse claims that chief financial officer Kevin Carolus was undeserving because “it is very clear the audit findings picked up a lot of misstatements and errors”.
It was the municipality’s 12th consecutive unqualified audit. In a statement, Stellenbosch Municipality communications manager Stuart Grobbelaar said: “All performance bonuses are determined based clearly set key performance indicators.
“These bonuses are recommended by an independent performance evaluation committee and approved by council.