Stellenbosch councillors denounce R240k performance bonus for municipality's CFO









The Stellenbosch municipal building with the adjacent Town Hall building on the left. Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency/ANA Cape Town - The DA-controlled Stellenbosch Municipality has defended a R240000 performance bonus given to its chief financial officer, in the face of criticism from opposition councillors, who claim it is undeserved. Councillors say the hefty bonus was unearned because the Stellenbosch council only received an unqualified audit with findings from the auditor-general. EFF councillor Derrick Hendrikse claims that chief financial officer Kevin Carolus was undeserving because “it is very clear the audit findings picked up a lot of misstatements and errors”. It was the municipality’s 12th consecutive unqualified audit. In a statement, Stellenbosch Municipality communications manager Stuart Grobbelaar said: “All performance bonuses are determined based clearly set key performance indicators. “These bonuses are recommended by an independent performance evaluation committee and approved by council.

“We remain incredibly proud of our unqualified audit opinion and continuously work to improve our financial management practices in the interest of our residents,” said Grobbelaar.

“Council has fully disclosed what the finding is. The report is a public document and is widely obtainable.

“The audit outcome reflects that the municipality maintained a healthy financial position year on year.

“The auditor-general reported one area for improvement as far as it relates to the annual financial statements close-out procedures.

“As part of the leadership’s and management’s continuous commitments to evolve, the municipality has already taken steps to implement the recommendation of the auditor-general in this regard,” Grobbelaar said.

