Cape Town - A couple from Cloetesville who sought temporary refuge in a hall owned by the Stellenbosch municipality after their home was destroyed in a fire have opened a case in which they accuse members of Municipal Law Enforcement of an invasion of their privacy. Senthia Jacobs and her husband, Henry Moffat, were given permission by councillor Elsabe Vermeulen to temporarily live in the Eikestad Hall in Cloetesville after they lost their home last year.

Jacobs said: “After some days camping at the hall, we were made aware by people from Law Enforcement who were making innuendoes about our sex life that the building’s CCTV cameras were aimed at us all the time and recording all our actions. This was a big embarrassment to us and we couldn’t believe our privacy had been invaded like that.”

Jacobs and Moffat said when they approached the councillor she suggested they hang a curtain over the camera, but they did not feel this was helpful advice.

Jacobs said: “My husband and I feel it was the duty of the councillor to report the situation to the municipality. We feel our right to movement was violated and the right to privacy was violated because the cameras were not removed or disabled from the outset.