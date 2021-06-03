Stellenbosch deputy mayor, wife get R5 000 bail in ex-deputy mayor’s murder case

Cape Town - Deputy mayor of Stellenbosch Nyaniso Jindela, his wife Unathi Jindela and Gladstone Relegu appeared in the Stellenbosch Magistrate’s Court today (Thursday) on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

They appeared following a concerted investigation into the murder of ex-Stellenbosch deputy mayor Cameron Mcako, 56.

Mcako was shot and wounded at his Kayamandi tavern on November 1, 2019 and died two days later in hospital.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the three were charged with murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

Ntabazalila said they were all released on R5 000 bail each with strict conditions.

“The conditions include house arrest for all the accused. The house arrest gets suspended when they have to get medical attention.”

He said they have to inform the investigating officer when they have to get medical attention, unless it’s an emergency.

He said it is also suspended on Sundays when the deputy mayor and his wife have to attend church, and that the house arrest also gets suspended when the accused have to go to work.

Ntabazalila said Relegu didn’t raise the issue of attending church.

“They must not change residential addresses without providing the investigating officer with a written notification; they must not interfere with witnesses; they must hand over their travel documents; must not be 500m from any border of entry; they may not leave the Western Cape without informing the investigating officer and must report to the police in Stellenbosch on Mondays and Fridays between 8am and 8pm.”

Ntabazalila said they were then handed the indictment and the summary of facts, and were expected to join Phumlani Sibongo on June 11 in the Western Cape High Court for a pre-trial on the same charges.

“Sibongo has already appeared pre-trial on the charges,” he said.

