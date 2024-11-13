Stellenbosch development, The Bridge, expected to create 13 000 jobs

Cape Town - A new development in Stellenbosch is set to redefine urban development in the region. The Bridge, envisioned as a precinct for entrepreneurship, is expected to contribute R60 billion to the economy and generate 13000 permanent jobs.

The 340-hectare development lies strategically between Cape Town and Stellenbosch, nestled in the picturesque Cape Winelands. The precinct will effortlessly blend commercial spaces for retail, warehousing, and business activities. Economic Development and Tourism MEC, Ivan Meyer, described The Bridge as a project for the future.

“We are thankful to all the role players involved who recognise our need as government to try to connect urban and rural areas for upliftment and to help eradicate poverty,” Meyer said. Key contributors include the Stellenbosch Municipality, Stellenbosch University, and Wesgro. Meyer said the precinct is crucial for establishing a R1trillion economy in the province, aiming for a 5% GDP growth and the creation of 800 000 new jobs.

Anita Nel from Stellenbosch University, said The Bridge is a source of inspiration that harmonises with nature. “We want to build bigger partnerships and become much more relevant to society. The vision for the Bridge precinct is absolutely wonderful and a great asset to our region,” Nel said. The initial three phases have commenced, with the precinct expected to be completed in about 10 to 15 years, depending on various external factors.

Wesgro’s CEO, Wrenelle Stander, said: “The development showcases the potential and dynamism of Stellenbosch, and we’re particularly excited about the location of this project, being so accessible by road, rail and air access.” Community activist, Felicity Roland, said if it leads to job creation, residents will benefit from the project. “If there is job creation for our kids, then they would not join a gang because there is work offered and make an honest living,” she said.