Stellenbosch Municipality closely watching developments after teens found dead near dam

Cape Town - The Stellenbosch Municipality said that it is closely following developments after the discovery of two bodies at a private erf in Bird Street. Police recovered the bodies of two missing teens from a dam on Paul Kruger Street in Stellenbosch earlier on Monday.

Nineteen-year-old Ethan Kirkland and 18-year-old Leila Lees were reported missing on Friday. Believed to be a couple, the teens were reportedly last seen leaving a known apartment complex in Stellenbosch in a red vehicle. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said that police had this morning (Mon) found the bodies of a male and a female in a motor vehicle which had landed in the dam on Paul Kruger Street. Swartbooi said: “Earlier this morning, at around 10.10, a community member spotted an object in a dam in the city centre and alerted local authorities.

“Local police members who responded and secured the scene could see the wheels of a motor vehicle, the only part of the vehicle that was visible.” Swartbooi said police requested the assistance of the SAPS diving unit and on arrival at the scene, after assessing the circumstances, officers retrieved the bodies of the two victims from the motor vehicle. “Both victims were declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. Stellenbosch police registered an inquest for further investigation.”

Stellenbosch Municipality said in a statement on Monday that it is closely following developments around the police investigation taking place in the municipal area, following the discovery of two bodies at a private erf in Bird Street. “Municipal Law Enforcement are providing our full cooperation to SAPS in terms of information and intelligence sharing. “A full statement will be released tomorrow [Tuesday]. We convey our sincere condolences to the affected families and vow to provide our full cooperation to SAPS as they investigate this case.”

