Cape Town - A tender worth R10 million is at the heart of a dispute between a security firm and Stellenbosch municipality. Metro Protection Services is filing a civil suit in the Western Cape High Court, seeking to overturn the awarding of the tender to another security company, Securitem.

Lyndall Louise Daniels, a businesswoman and sole director of the Metro City Protection Services, said the awarding of the tender last year was the result of an irregular adjudication process. She said the municipality acted unlawfully in marking her bid application’s bid as non-responsive.

She had the security contract since 2015. However, the municipality contends that the reason why her company lost out on the tender was because of, among others, a litany of complaints about its service, which resulted in the theft of and damage to municipal property.

Daniels, however, said the reason why her company couldn’t provide a proper service was because of delayed payments by the municipality.

“For the past four years we have provided security services in terms of the 2015 tender. Of central importance is the municipality’s failure to make timeous payment to the company to enable it to pay its staff properly.”

In its answering affidavit, municipal manager Geraldine Mettler explained that Metro City Protection CC services was the successful tenderer to provide security services in 2015 but pointed out that the company had failed to deliver in terms of the service-level agreement.

“As a result of the non-performance, the municipality has suffered repeated incidents of theft, burglary and vandalism. The municipality did not cancel the tender with Metro City Protection for fear of legal action and decided instead to wait until the end of the contract period and then award a new tender.

"Unfortunately, the tender could not be awarded at the expiry date of the 2015 tender, and the company’s contract was extended on a month-by-month basis until the new tender could be determined,” she said.

