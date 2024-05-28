Stellenbosch Municipality to close off two major thoroughfares in Cloetesville

Cape Town - The Stellenbosch Municipality is closing two major thoroughfares in Cloetesville that have turned into crime hot spots and have put the community's safety at risk. Residents were recently notified by the municipality that these passageways will no longer be accessible to the public, with gates installed to manage foot traffic.

The first thoroughfare to be closed in Cloetesville is near the Old Apostolic Church. Pedestrians have been urged to make use of the link between Eike and Curry Streets via Quarry or Lang Streets, which is considered a safer route. The second thoroughfare expected to be closed is between Williams Road and the R44.

While closure dates are yet to be confirmed, the municipality said pedestrian movements at Williams Road and the R44 will not be completely affected, since the gates will be opened during the day and locked only at night, while the Neighbourhood Watch will assist with access control. The gates near the Old Apostolic Church will be permanently locked. Municipal spokesperson Stuart Grobbelaar said residents requested the closure through ward structures and public meetings.

“We are very grateful to the community for requesting this through ward structures and public meetings,” he said. “The council has decided to close a thoroughfare and implement access control at another due to the sites’ tendency to attract criminals and illicit activities because of their seclusion.” Mayor Gesie van Deventer, and his deputy Jeremy Fasser visited the sites to inspect the progress of the gate installation and landscaping.

Appropriate signage will notify residents and pedestrians of the intended closure and access control. Elly Fredericks, a resident who lives close to the passage near the Old Apostolic Church, said the thoroughfare has not been a problem for locals. “We suggest that they don’t close the passage because they will then jump over the gate or fence or even start cutting the fence because they won’t have access because the passage is closed,” she said.