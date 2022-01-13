Stellenbosch Municipality’s traffic employees say 'abuse' must stop

Cape Town - Stellenbosch Municipality’s traffic employees have accused the municipality of corruption and claim mistreatment by the management of the traffic department. This after they were allegedly called to sign a contract for a period of a year, but surprisingly they claimed their letters were written for a three months period, and were forced to sign the contracts as they were told it was their last contract.

Among others, they have complained about the municipality giving them old smelling uniforms with mould on them. One of the employees, who did not want to be named for fear of victimisation said, “we are working under bad working conditions in this Stellenbosch Municipality, under the management of Stellenbosch traffic department". The employee said they did not have a proper place to sit during their breaks or at lunch time, and were not allowed to just sit anywhere, as they would tarnish the image of the municipality.

Stellenbosch Municipality spokesperson Stuart Grobbelaar said following the expiry of the municipality’s contract with a parking management service provider on September 30, the municipality implemented a temporary parking management system on a trial basis for a period ending December 31. “This was an experimental parking management system, as per the decision of council, that relied on the services of law enforcement officers/traffic wardens who were appointed on a temporary basis until December 31, 2021,” said Grobbelaar. He said the contracts were very clear in that those were temporary contracts that would expire on December 31, 2021.

Those temporary contracts came to an end as per the provisions of the contracts. However, he said they would continue to engage with the affected individuals. “As has been made clear in the letter, there were ongoing meetings and interactions with all temporary traffic wardens.”