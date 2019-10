Stellenbosch staff fight for free parking









Stellenbosch municipality staff protested against the municipality’s withdrawal of free parking for council workers. Supplied Cape Town - Stellenbosch municipality staff staged a protest outside their offices this week over the municipality’s withdrawal of a free parking facility for workers at the council. The workers said they were feeling “demotivated and demoralised” by the new arrangement that would see them search and pay for parking in the parking-scarce CBD. They claimed the move was made without consultation or negotiations. The manager in charge of the governance communications department in the office of the Stellenbosch municipal manager, Stuart Grobbelaar said: “This is an internal administrative matter. “Negotiations are still ongoing and are progressing well.”

The disgruntled workers claim the municipality’s parking solutions service provider was allocated a number of bays at their expense.

One protester who preferred to remain anonymous for fear of victimisation said: “We can’t all afford to park at the Eikestad shopping mall.

“Even if we could, the queues to get in and out in the morning and at the close of business would be very long and could end up discouraging potential customers from visiting the mall.”

The protesters said their employer was expecting them to use public transport or to carpool when coming to work, but many felt this would be an inconvenient arrangement and would not work for everyone.

[email protected]

Cape Argus





Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to ([email protected]) or [email protected]

All letters must have your proper name and a valid email address to be considered for publication.

IOL is committed to freedom of speech as long as it is not derogatory or harmful to others.

Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to join the conversation.