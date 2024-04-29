Stellenbosch wineries pledge to plant over 1000 trees after storm wrecked havoc in the region

Cape Town - Coming in the wake of the severe storm earlier this month, the wineries of South Africa’s “City of Oaks” have embarked on a tree-planting campaign. Spearheaded by the Stellenbosch Wine Routes organisation, its aim is to rehabilitate the severely damaged landscape. A pledge has been undertaken to plant more than 1000 trees this year.

The recent thunderstorms, torrential rain and galeforce winds wreaked havoc in parts of Stellenbosch while surrounding farms also suffered damage. Among the worst affected was the Blaauwklippen Manor House, built on one of the oldest wine farms in Stellenbosch. It was gutted by a fire, while more than 200 trees across the town were uprooted. This included Stellenbosch’s oldest tree, a landmark located on the intersection of Dorp and Ryneveld streets.

The remains of the more than 200-year-old tree will be combined into an artwork that will be installed in the centre of the city and revealed in October. As a symbol of reconstruction and fresh life, 1000 Turkish, pine and water oak trees will now be planted throughout the city. Speaking on behalf of the Stellenbosch Wine Routes board, Michael Ratcliffe said oak trees were synonymous with the Stellenbosch landscape. “Not only do they line the streets that bring thousands of local and international visitors every year, but their magnificent presence is at the heart of every local’s love for the place,” Ratcliffe said. The 130 members of Stellenbosch Wine Routes, including Kaapzicht, Taaibosch, Pink Valley and Le Chant, Remhoogte, Overgaauw and Kleine Zalze, have already committed to planting ten or more trees in the coming months.

The tree planting is set to take place in phases. The general manager of Stellenbosch Wine Routes, Elmarie Rabe, urged residents to support the project. [email protected]