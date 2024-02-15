Stem cell donors needed to save young child’s life and that of many others

Cape Town - As the world observes International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD) today, an appeal has gone out to South Africans to become stem cell donors, to help save the lives of children like Preshthi Ishwarlal, 5. Preshthi, from KwaZulu-Natal, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic keukaemia, a type of blood cancer that affected the bone marrow, white blood cells, red blood cells and blood platelets.

She was diagnosed in 2021 when she was just 2 years old, and had been in remission for 18 months. Her mother, Arthie Ishwarlal, received the news that despite undergoing inpatient treatment, her child experienced a relapse earlier this year. Arthie had been unable to speak to the media about her daughter’s plight as the child battled on, but has now appealed for a stem donor to come forward.

Doctors said her only chance for survival was a stem cell transplant from a matching donor. According to Palesa Mokomele, head of community engagement and communications at Deutsche Knochenmarkspenderdatei (DKMS), a German bone marrow donor centre with entities in Africa, there was no match for Preshthi on the country’s stem cell registry at present. Mokomele said there were over 73 000 donors on the South African registry, each only having a 1 in 100 000 chance of being a match for a blood cancer patient in need.

But in Preshthi’s situation, there was also a lack of Indian donor, and the best chance of a match came from within one’s own ethnic group. “With leukaemia and lymphomas being two of the five most common cancers among South Africa’s youth, the former accounting for 34% of childhood cancer cases and the latter 11%, I am urging South Africans aged between 17 and 55 who are in good general health to register as donors. “You might save a child’s life.” According to a report by the Western Cape Health Department in 2023, childhood cancer was a leading cause of death by disease for children under the age of 14, and remained a global health issue. “In South Africa, approximately 800 to 1 000 children are newly diagnosed with cancer every year,” they said.

“Sadly, some children with the disease are never diagnosed. “This fact is based on the expected number of childhood cancer cases that paediatric oncology units in the country should treat.” For stem cell donor information: Register at https://www.dkms-africa.org/register-now