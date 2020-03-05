Stench plaguing area gone after plant upgrade - Stellenbosch community

Cape Town - The community of Devon Valley in Stellenbosch are happy with the upgrade of a wastewater plant, because it brings to an end the stench that has been hanging over the area for years. A key feature of the plant is the membrane bioreactor, which provides advanced processes for solid liquid separation. It is also the largest of its kind in South Africa. Stellenbosch’s mayor Gesie van Deventer said she received a flood of complaints from surrounding communities regarding the odours and stench coming from the plant. “The problem was serious and long overdue. It’s a core function of the municipality to see to the basic treatment of waste and sewerage,” she said. Wastewater treatment manager James Beukes said: “If the effluent that comes from a plant does not comply with certain standards, then it will have an economic and environmental impact on the surrounding communities. Children use the rivers as a recreational activity, which is why it’s crucial for this water to be purified.”

Beukes said each wastewater-treatment plant has environmental risks, but it is the responsibility of municipalities to put in place risk mitigation.

“The solid substances that were coming into the plant exceeded the plant’s capacity to treat them, leaving residue behind, thus creating a stench in the air. Before the upgrade, this untreated residue was also finding its way into the rivers and contaminating them,” he said.

Water Africa client director Neeren Govender said: “This upgrade puts Stellenboch at the forefront of water treatment within the African context.

“The new plant also shows the technical skills possessed by South Africans in the water industry and when it comes to providing sustainable and innovative solutions.”

Govender said the wastewater treatment ensures the effluent released into the Eerste River system is of a high quality. The effluent released into the downstream rivers has already improved the quality of its water.

The need for an upgrade was noticed during a plant inspection and the numerous complaints received.

