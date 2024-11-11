Steroid king murder trial hamstrung as witness is deemed medically unfit

Cape Town - The murder trial of slain steroid king, Brian Wainstein, was hamstrung at the Western Cape High Court on Monday morning when it was revealed that the State’s witness was deemed medically unfit. As the case against the co-accused of slain underworld kingpin, Mark Lifman, resumed on Monday morning several developments were noted at the mammoth underworld trial.

Lifman, along with several high profile co-accused, went on trial earlier this year for the murder of Wainstein, who was shot and killed in his Constantia home in 2017. Addressing the court defence lawyer, Advocate Amanda Nel, informed Judge Vincent Saldanha that Andre Naude had been hospitalised and would only return to court on Tuesday. Meanwhile State prosecutor, Advocate Mervyn Menigo, informed the court that after an array of medical consultations the State's star witness was deemed medically unfit to proceed with the trial until 2 December.