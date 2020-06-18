Still no decision on Cape Town's R14 billion Harbour Arch development
The Amdec Group’s Harbour Arch development was initially approved by the Municipal Planning Tribunal in October. The matter was then taken on for appeal by Ndifuna Ukwazi and several other organisations.
City spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo said: “The matter is currently under consideration. The decision will be communicated once it is finalised.”
In a document submitted to the appeals panel, it stated: “The increased height of the building is acceptable given the height of nearby buildings and the framing of the site by a harsh freeway environment. There are numerous buildings that make up the CBD which are at similar or higher height. The enclave nature of the site located between major arterial routes justifies celebration with prominent buildings to form the port of the CBD gateway.”
Harbour Arch is set to be built on a 5.8 hectare site, with 198000m² of usable space and six individual towers. The site would also have two new hotels that will be operated by Marriott International, long-standing partners of the Amdec Group and the world’s largest hospitality group.
The developers said it would “create a world-class new urban precinct, delivering multiple lifestyle benefits and creating a highly sought-after place to live, work and relax for residents and visitors to Cape Town”.
The nod for the development led to calls for the City to implement its inclusive housing policy.
Ndifuna Ukwazi argued in its objection that the proposed Harbour Arch development was not policy compliant.
“The extent of policy non-compliance is illustrated by how the proposed Harbour Arch development fails to address the commitment to redress spatial apartheid and exclusionary development, promote integration and inclusivity of socio-economic groups,” it stated.
Ndifuna Ukwazi attorney Jonty Cogger said: “The development is unashamedly exclusive. Even the cheapest unit (a studio) will only be accessible to 5% of Cape Town’s population. It is developments like this that entrench Cape Town’s position as one of the most unequal and racially divided cities in the world. What Cape Town needs is inclusive, spatially-just development.”@MarvinCharles17
Cape Argus