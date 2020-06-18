Still no decision on Cape Town's R14 billion Harbour Arch development

Cape Town - The City’s Planning Appeals Advisory Panel has yet to make a decision on the fate of a controversial R14 billion development on the Foreshore.

The Amdec Group’s Harbour Arch development was initially approved by the Municipal Planning Tribunal in October. The matter was then taken on for appeal by Ndifuna Ukwazi and several other organisations.

City spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo said: “The matter is currently under consideration. The decision will be communicated once it is finalised.”

In a document submitted to the appeals panel, it stated: “The increased height of the building is acceptable given the height of nearby buildings and the framing of the site by a harsh freeway environment. There are numerous buildings that make up the CBD which are at similar or higher height. The enclave nature of the site located between major arterial routes justifies celebration with prominent buildings to form the port of the CBD gateway.”

Harbour Arch is set to be built on a 5.8 hectare site, with 198000m² of usable space and six individual towers. The site would also have two new hotels that will be operated by Marriott International, long-standing partners of the Amdec Group and the world’s largest hospitality group.