Still no sign of baby Kai-isha: 'Talk of sightings but nothing conclusive'

Cape Town - The police are still on the hunt for a woman believed to have abducted a two-month-old baby outside a local shopping centre in Bishop Lavis. The shocking incident which rocked the Meniers family and the greater community of Bishop Lavis occurred on Saturday afternoon outside a Shoprite store.

The family said two-month-old baby Kai-isha Meniers was with her mom Francis Maniers when the suspect, an unknown woman approached them under the guise of purchasing some much-needed groceries for the mother, only to later make off with her infant while she was in the store. Kai-isha's father, Faiek Meniers said the family was devastated by the incident and actively searching for the newborn baby girl. “There has been talk of sightings but nothing conclusive. We are waiting for the police to give us more information.”

While over the weekend the police had said they were following several leads in the case, investigating officers say there are still to trace of baby Kai-isha or arrest of any suspects involved in her abduction. Two-month-old baby Kai-isha Meniers. Picture: supplied. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “The baby is still missing, the investigation/search is still ongoing. The investigating officer is pursuing all available leads that could lead to a breakthrough in the case.”

The Bishop Lavis Family Violence/Child Abuse/Sexual Offences Unit is still appealing to the public to assist police in their search or to report any information that could lead police to Kai-isha’s whereabouts and the suspect depicted in the photographs. Anyone with information is kindly requested to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 [email protected]