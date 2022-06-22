Still no sign of the Muizenberg sisters who went missing one month ago

Cape Town - The parents of two missing Capricorn sisters are still appealing for the public’s help in finding their daughters who went missing whilst visiting a local library almost a month ago. Kimberly Mubaiwa, 21, and her sister Vanessa, 17, were last seen on Friday, May 27, making their way to Muizenberg Library.

Story continues below Advertisement

The police say they are still looking into the disappearance of the girls, hoping to make a breakthrough that could reveal their whereabouts. Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said: “Please be advised that investigating officers are still investigating the case, and that both missing persons have yet to be found. Our search continues.” The sisters’ father has taken to actively searching for them, personally following up on leads in neighbouring communities and towns.

Douglas Mubaiwa said: “We are still searching for my daughters. We recently heard that Police Minister Bheki Cele had been made aware of the case. We believe this will push investigating officers to attend to the case with urgency so we can find the girls.” Meanwhile, in Bishop Lavis, almost two months has passed since the Maniers family saw their little girl Kai-isha Maniers. At just 2 months old Kai-isha was allegedly abducted by an unknown woman outside a local shopping centre in the area on April 30. On May 9, the Bishop Lavis Family Violence Child Abuse Sexual Offences Unit released an identikit of the suspect believed to have made off with the baby.

Story continues below Advertisement

However, despite efforts by the police, the family and the community, there are still no developments in the case. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said: “Please be advised that there are no new developments, the search/investigation continues.” Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stop at 08600 10111.