Fears are growing for the life of a 22-month-old child who went missing without a trace in Kleinvlei. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Fears are growing for the life of a 22-month-old child who went missing without a trace in Kleinvlei. This as the mother, 28, and grandmother, 50, of Orderick Lucas are due to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court to face charges of child neglect and abandonment.

Orderick was reported missing on Thursday, but was last seen last Sunday wearing a white vest, with a grey jacket and red pants.

On Sunday, police spokesperson FC van Wyk said several residences were visited and searched by police members as well as the Dog Unit without any success in finding the child.

“Since reporting him as missing a door-to-door search was conducted in the surrounding area with the help of community members, the Station Commander of Kleinvlei SAPS and Kuilsrivier FCS unit members. Enquiries were also done at hospitals; all relevant role-players were informed.

“Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the child is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” he said.

Kleinvlei Community Policing Forum chairperson, Julian Unthank, said the search was reaching a dead end. He said Orderick had been taken away from his mother’s custody by social workers and placed in the care of his grandmother.

On Sunday his grandmother gave him to his mother, thus breaching the court order. “That Sunday the mother was accused of stealing a phone and community members beat her up. She left the child in a male friend’s care. The friend looked after the child till Monday morning when the mother went to have herself examined at the clinic,” he said.

Unthank said the male friend said the mother came to pick up Orderick on Monday but the child’s mother denies this. “She said she didn’t take him. No one can tell where the child is and the community is up in arms. The mother had to be removed from the community during the search for her safety.

[email protected]