Three months on and there is still no sign of kidnapped businessman Noor Karriem. Picture: Supplied Cape Town - Three months on and there is still no sign of kidnapped businessman Noor Karriem. The 64-year-old owner of Giant Hyper was bundled into his captors’ vehicle while outside his Sweets For Africa shop in Christian Avenue in Epping on 23 September. Police have not been forthcoming with information regarding developments in the investigation. And a well-placed source tells the Daily Voice something is “off” about this case. “Everyone is being too tight-lipped about this. No one is saying anything, it’s like this man never existed.

“Something bigger is happening and it seems everyone has been told to remain silent on the matter.”

Karriem’s family has also refused to speak to the media since his abduction.

Days after Karriem was kidnapped, a source close to the family revealed that a R20 million ransom had allegedly been demanded by kidnappers, however, there has been no indication of whether the family has agreed to the ransom.

Karriem’s abduction is the latest in a string of kidnappings of wealthy Muslim businessmen.

In July 2018, businessman Liyaqat Parker, 65, and close friend of Karriem, was kidnapped by five armed men at his business in N1 City, Parow. He was released two months later.

In July 2017, three armed men kidnapped Sadeck Zhaun Ahmed, in Victoria Street in Woodstock. Ahmed, who owns Zhauns Business Opportunity Machines, was released a month later.

In October 2016, Constantia businessman Naushad Deshmukh Khan, 46, was snatched outside his Athlone clothing store, Khan’s, in Hadji Ebrahim Crescent.

