Stolen dog reunited with his family in Strand, watch footage of the dog's abduction

Cape Town - A stolen dog was reunited with his overjoyed family on Wednesday, thanks to the assistance of City of Cape Town Law Enforcement officers in the Strand area. The drama started with a video clip trending on social media showing an adult male brazenly lifting a dog over a wall from inside a residence in Strand.

An alert officer recognised the house from which the dog was taken and confirmed with the residents if the dog on the video clip was indeed their dog. They confirmed it was and the officer set about finding the alleged "dognapper".

Law Enforcement spokesperson, Wayne Dyason said: “Not long thereafter information was received from his contacts, a dog fitting the description was seen at the corners of Onverwacht and 8th Streets in Strand. “The officers responded and found the dog tied to a pole at a property in 8th street. The suspect was not there. “According to residents the dog was sold to a man from Nomzamo who was yet to collect it.

