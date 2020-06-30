Storm relief mop-up gets under way in Cape Town

Cape Town - As a severe cold front gripped the Western Cape, the City’s Disaster Risk Management Centre (DRMC) experienced an increase in call volumes due to adverse weather conditions the past weekend. Teams from the Disaster Operations Centre went out to the affected areas to do on-site assessments and initiate mop-up operations together with other City departments. Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said: “Apart from co-ordinating assistance to communities affected by winter storms, disaster risk management staff together with volunteers are also assisting with humanitarian relief by facilitating soup donations to vulnerable communities.” The DRMC confirmed that the gale-force winds on Saturday uprooted trees and caused damage to structures and vehicles in Lotus Park, Gugulethu, Wynberg, Plumstead, Fish Hoek and Retreat. MEC for Local Government, Environment Affairs and Development Planning Anton Bredell said recent rainfall over the province has provided welcome relief.

The SA Weather Service said the worst of the storms had passed for now with only some light rain expected in some regions for the week ahead.

