Stramrood makes history yet again in Western Cape Waters

Cape Town - Extreme swimmer and inspirational speaker, Ryan Stramrood, has made history yet again. From Cape Town, Stramrood, 50, became the first person to complete the Big 5 Swims in Western Cape waters.

These consist of five open-water swims: The Leopard – Cape Point (8km); The Cape Buffalo – Dassen Island (11km); The Rhino – RI West Coast Angle (18km); The Elephant – Double Langebaan Express (24km); and The African Lion – False Bay Crossing (33km). Stramrood described the challenge as daunting. “I choose not to wear any form of protection like a wetsuit, only a costume, goggles and cap.

“The cold water makes it an extremely difficult group of swims to complete, from extreme wind to waves and currents and everything conceivable that can sting you. “Then there are the deep psychological fears of what lurks deep below, like a great white shark,” he said. The challenge was initiated by Derrick and Debbie Frazer of Big Bay Events, who provide water safety to events and individual participants.

Stramrood, who has competed in open water swims across Cape Town for many years, said the beauty of his latest challenge was that there was no time limit attached. “When Big Bay Events conceptualised grouping these swims as the Big 5 Swims, I realised there were only two more mammoth swims out of the five that I had not already done and it was a challenge within my reach,” he said. Looking ahead, Stramrood said he had another swim challenge in mind, but will reveal it at a later stage.

“I have pushed some insane limits both mentally and physically over the years. “I am blessed to be travelling the world standing on big stages, where I am able to help thousands of people push themselves to new levels both in and outside of the workspace,” said Stramrood, who has completed 140 Robben Island crossings and holds three Guinness World Records. Co-founder of Big Bay Events, Derrick Frazer, said challenges help motivate swimmers to look for new challenges and not limit themselves to the more common open water swims.

“The swims are all longer than the standard Robben Island crossing and it means significant training is needed. It encourages them to keep stepping up until they face the big Cape one, False Bay. “We look forward to adding names to the Big 5 Swims trophy, and will continue to assist swimmers to set and reach their goals,” he said. [email protected]