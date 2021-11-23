Strand family needs help to buy daughter new wheelchair after devastating fire

Cape Town - A heartbroken family from New Village, Strand, is appealing for help to assist them with essential items for their household, including a wheelchair for their daughter, which perished in a devastating fire that destroyed their home on Monday morning. Following the fire in Nomzamo Strand, displaced residents and concerned community leaders are appealing to the public to assist them with any donations that they can use until they get back on their feet.

The group of about 40 residents lost most of their belongings when a fire swept through 20 shacks in their community. Among the group of devastated residents, 52-year-old Alleta Mkiti is appealing to the public to assist her in getting a wheelchair for her differently-abled 11-year-old daughter. Strand Councillor Xolani Diniso said: “The community is desperate. The fire is such a setback for the families, most of them of who are underprivileged.

“We are even more troubled with the death which also occurred yesterday morning, and our condolences go to the affected family. With that tragedy, there is also the case of a little girl who is differently-abled and lost her only mode of movement. “The mother is also unwell and now has to carry her daughter on her back. We are appealing to anyone who can assist to please come forward. “Ultimately we are hoping to get a wheelchair for the girl, however, all other donations big or small, clothes, food and sanitary packs are welcome,” said Diniso.