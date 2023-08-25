Strand ‘gangsters’ disrupt school rugby match shooting at each other

Cape Town - A group of pupils along with their teachers from Strand Secondary and Rusthof Secondary School were left traumatised after alleged gang members invaded their rugby game at Gustrouw Sports Ground and started to shoot on Wednesday afternoon. No one was injured. Strand Secondary School went on its Facebook page to raise concerns following an “evening of horror” when its U/19 rugby team was playing against Rusthof Secondary.

According to the school, the teams were busy when alleged gangs intruded on their community-building event and started to use the field as a battleground, showing no consideration for learners’ safety. “They started to shoot and think that this behaviour is cool and acceptable. It is with great sadness that we as a school community raise our concern to what happened at Gustrouw Sports Ground. “It is unacceptable for us as a school community that our learners have to suffer and bear the consequences due to the poor choices and behaviour of others. Why do they rob our learners and our school communities trying to build positive and restorative experiences for our learners? Hands off our schools! Our children deserve the freedom to be children and to participate in sports without any fear,” the school said.

Strand Community Police Forum spokesperson Niklaas Thysen said the incident happened on what they regard as Sector 1 in Strand. For the past two months gang-related issues have flared up in Strand. “It is fortunate that none of the kids and teachers got injured, community members went to ensure that everyone was fine. “We are very concerned not only about this recent incident but also about the ongoing gang violence. We call for the district management and also local authorities to come with an action plan on how to deal with gangsterism in our community.”

Thysen said for weeks they have been having discussions with Strand police and it seems as if they don’t have manpower and enough resources to tackle the ongoing gang violence. Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Millicent Merton said since the incident did not take place at school premises, local authorities should have more information regarding the case. “The schools reported the incident to the district office. Safe Schools officials contacted the schools and will provide the necessary support to them.”