Strand man on trial for killing girlfriend

Cape Town - Shocking details of a Strand man accused of murdering his girlfriend came to light in the Western Cape High Court on Monday, as information emerged on how he strangled and mutilated her because she did not cook a meal for him. Nearly five years after the murder of young mother Nandipha Nthimkilu, 23, her alleged killer boyfriend, Siyanbonga Mbotyi, has gone on trial.

The 34-year-old man sat holding his head in court when the charges against him were read out. According to the State’s case, Nthimkilu was killed on October 25, 2019 during an argument with Mbotyi. The couple had just welcomed their newborn baby and Nthimkilu was at home when she was visited by Mbotyi’s sisters, when he arrived home.

The State alleges that he had become infuriated when he realised she had not made food for him and mutilated her with a glass bottle after strangling her. “The two sisters of the accused were visiting the victim. “As soon as they left, the accused became enraged because the victim did not prepare a meal for him.

“The accused strangled the victim during an argument that ensued.” The accused allegedly used a broken bottle and mutilated her. The State further alleged that Mbotyi fled the scene and left the baby next to the mother’s body and returned the next day.