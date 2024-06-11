Strand neighbourhood watch member arrested after a video of him assaulting a waiter goes viral

Cape Town - A Strand Neighbourhood Watch (NHW) member is due back in court for allegedly assaulting a 22-year-old waiter near the Greenways Golf Estate on Beach Road. Following a viral video of the alleged incident showing accused NHW member, Michael Lamprecht, 47, allegedly attacking Martin Roos, 22, police confirmed that Lamprecht was arrested and appeared in the Strand Magistrate’s Court.

“Strand police registered an assault case for investigation following an incident on Saturday May 25, 2024 at Greenways Golf Estate, Strand. A suspect was arrested on Tuesday, May 30, and he appeared in court on June 4. “The case was remanded until August 8,” Traut said. In the video taken from an apartment above, a man is seen dressed in a black jacket and grey cap, standing over Roos as he tries to explain his case in the confrontation.

A member of the Strand neighbourhood watch was caught on video assaulting a 22-year-old resident, Martin Roos.Picture:Screenshot from video The incident took place after Roos and his girlfriend had an argument and she walked off to her brother’s house. The man who took the video, Kosie Louw, said that when he and his brother returned from McDonald’s at around 10pm, they went up to the apartment where he spotted a woman sobbing as she crossed the street. He said Roos was following her, and out of nowhere a black BMW without number plates pulled up and a man jumped out and attacked him.

“Martin was shouting the whole time that he didn’t have a weapon. He lifted his arms and shirt to prove that didn’t have a weapon because he didn’t want to fight,” he said. Both Lamprecht and the Strand Neighbourhood Watch have been contacted by the Cape Argus for comment, but they have not responded. A spokesperson for the family claimed that Roos is traumatised.

“He is scared, he doesn’t leave the house. It is something difficult. We hope that justice is served and that whoever is brought to book and that this doesn’t happen to another person,” the spokesperson said. Nicklas Thysen, spokesperson for the Strand Community Policing Forum (CPF) said they would discuss the incident with the relevant authorities. “The CPF will collectively discuss the seriousness of this incident, with the relevant authorities including the Department of Community Safety, the SAPS and NHW Structure Management as a matter of extreme importance and consider disciplinary action steps against those involved in Strand NHW,” he said.