Strand teenager, an habitual criminal, appears in court for assaulting police officers

Cape Town - An 18-year-old appeared in the Strand Magistrate’s Court yesterday for assaulting police officers, resisting arrest, escaping from lawful custody, and theft. The teenager’s court appearance follows his arrest on Sunday after he assaulted two woman officers at Broadlands Park in Strand.

Police spokesperson André Traut said the suspect was sought for robbery and was spotted by police. After an attempt was made to arrest him, he assaulted the officers and fled with the assistance of residents. The Strand community policing forum (CPF) said the teenager was a known criminal in the area who was wanted for various serious crimes including attempted murder, aggravated robbery, and other outstanding cases. CPF spokesperson Niklaas Thysen said the officers were investigating the teenager’s whereabouts when they were attacked and one was robbed of her cellphone.

“We want to urge the residents not to get involved or participate in criminality activities, especially while the men and women in blue are performing their respective duties, clearing our communities of well-known criminals who terrorise and cause havoc and fear. “What is more troubling is that some of the community members who were present on the night of the incident prevented the police from apprehending the suspect, which resulted in him escaping arrest,” he said. Thysen called on law-abiding citizens within the Strand policing precinct to rather partake in crime prevention initiatives to ensure that streets and all corners were well looked after, and that suspicious behaviour and criminal activities were reported.