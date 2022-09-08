Strandfontein residents want City to speed-up upgrades at the pavilion

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s plans to upgrade Muizenberg Beachfront ignited calls from the Strandfontein community for it to speed up upgrade plans for the pavilion, which is in a state of disrepair. The residents’ concerns are that by not improving Strandfontein, the economic value that the ratepayers have cannot be spent in the area as there is nothing to spend it on.

The City allocated R2 million in the January adjustment budget for the planning phase of the rebuilding of the pavilion and Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis revealed that R40 million would be allocated this financial year to begin a broader development initiative. Andre Arendse from the Strandfontein Ratepayers Forum and Economic Development said there had been an outcry from residents who felt they were always left out. Arendse said the Strandfontein Beach had been neglected and mismanaged for years and that upgrades were long overdue compared to Muizenberg beachfront, which he said now seemed to be enjoying more favour.

“There are certain areas, especially the more affluent, that are given more priority than the previously disadvantaged areas. And those are not my sentiments alone, as can be seen from the public outcry, especially from the non-whites. “This phenomenon plays out in all aspects of our society where we are still marginalised with little or no prospects of being economically active citizens,” he said. Arendse said the pavilion was not being used, except for the public tidal pool. There were no shops or market activity and consequently criminals had vandalised the infrastructure.

“It’s possible that we are looking at economic sabotage, where 80% of disposable income from the ratepayers of Strandfontein and Mitchells Plain is spent outside of these areas. “There’s no economic return for growth in these areas because all the money is being spent in Muizenberg, Strand and Waterfront as we have nothing to spend it on here in our areas. It costs us to drive past our beautiful beaches to buy ice-cream in Muizenberg,” he said. Strandfontein Ratepayers Association chairperson Mario Oonstendurp said the sad part was that the upgrade of the deteriorated coastal infrastructure scheduled for September 1 was delayed as it was decided that it needed to be incorporated into the overall development.

Spatial planning and environment Mayco member Eddie Andrews said a “Strandfontein development options and preferred development concept” study was initiated earlier this year. The study was intended to provide broad high-level direction for proposed future development in the Strandfontein resort area, he said. It has been completed and a draft report would be advertised for public comment. Andrews said the City had allocated approximately R25m for the upgrade of the coastal infrastructure at Fisherman’s Lane. Construction was anticipated to commence next month.